Remote support staff will assist with many types of clinical trials activities. Credit: iStock/shironosov

What

A new initiative by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health, aims to tackle the steep decline in participation in NCI-funded cancer clinical trials that is due in part to clinical trials staffing shortages that were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. These shortfalls have hampered clinical trials activities across the country, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

Through the new NCI Virtual Clinical Trials Office, a centralized team of support staff—including research nurses, clinical research associates, and clinical data specialists—will work remotely to assist NCI-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers and community practices with their clinical trials activities. This assistance can include screening patients for eligibility, enrolling patients into trials, educating patients about research protocols, and performing data entry.

The initiative will support clinical trials being conducted within several NCI clinical trials networks: NCI’s National Clinical Trials Network, the NCI Experimental Therapeutics Clinical Trials Network, and the NCI Community Oncology Research Program (NCORP). The idea for this centralized staffing support grew out of the successful Virtual Research Nurse Program that was launched by the Gulf South NCORP site in New Orleans to address the lack of trained research nurses.

Six cancer centers around the United States have been selected to participate in the initial phase of the pilot program. The initiative is being supported by NCI’s Division of Cancer Treatment and Diagnosis and the Division of Cancer Prevention with existing funds. The Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research, operated for NCI by Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc., is overseeing the effort, with Leidos Biomedical Research providing staff for the Virtual Clinical Trials Office that will support the clinical trials activities at the participating sites.

Who

Michael Montello, Pharm.D., M.B.A., Division of Cancer Treatment and Diagnosis, National Cancer Institute

